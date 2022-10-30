Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 287,580 Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,580 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

HAIA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

