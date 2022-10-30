Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $311.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $280.83 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.96.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

