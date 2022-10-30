Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.02. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

