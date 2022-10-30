Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.99.

SLB stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $53.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.