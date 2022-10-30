Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.