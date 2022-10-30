Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,955 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $54.77 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 8.67%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

