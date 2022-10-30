Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $460,000 in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 11.9% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 646,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 68,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LUXA stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

About Lux Health Tech Acquisition

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

