The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6,442.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

