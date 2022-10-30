Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,172 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $216.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

