Assetmark Inc. Sells 52,396 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,995 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 52,396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $458,370,000 after buying an additional 2,118,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.