Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,781 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 686,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 39,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.