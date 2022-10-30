Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDEN. CBRE Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

