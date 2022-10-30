Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 28,078 Shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 3.7% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 583,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Group Nine Acquisition Price Performance

GNAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Group Nine Acquisition Profile

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.