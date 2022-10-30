10,000 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,258,000 after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,375,000 after purchasing an additional 272,159 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

