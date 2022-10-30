Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMO opened at $8.81 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

