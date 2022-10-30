Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 28,181 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,181 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

