Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) by 1,224.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,123 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSIB. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 469.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

About Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

