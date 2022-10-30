433,545 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 433,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of loanDepot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Up 12.7 %

NYSE LDI opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 49,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 49,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,242,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 491,917 shares of company stock valued at $783,964 and sold 1,690,598 shares valued at $2,535,179. 88.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.