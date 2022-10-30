Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,761 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in Cano Health by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 2,955,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cano Health by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,354,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cano Health by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Cano Health Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $3.77 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. Analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

