Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

SGII opened at $10.06 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

