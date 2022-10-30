Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,370 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 199,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

UTF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

