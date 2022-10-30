ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Holdings Trimmed by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,504 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTR. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,705.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,312 shares of company stock valued at $756,437.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.