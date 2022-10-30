Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,636,000 after purchasing an additional 285,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 72,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 87.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 505,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 236,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $622,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

