Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,995,000 after purchasing an additional 216,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,816,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,841,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,902,000 after purchasing an additional 210,595 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,016,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 140,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Up 13.5 %

FBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.48. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

