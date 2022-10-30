Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 65,900 Shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) by 1,318.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,101,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 20.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 8.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 261,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 71.1% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 106,663 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMCO opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

