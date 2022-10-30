FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,648 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 39,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 23.4% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 551.9% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 62,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $72.07 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

