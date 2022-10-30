Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $6.82 Million in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 146,272 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 132.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

