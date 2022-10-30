Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $688,000 Investment in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of A SPAC II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASCB opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.48.
A SPAC II Acquisition Profile
