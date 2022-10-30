Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,366 Shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.00% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $103,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 7.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 465,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMAP opened at $10.04 on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Company Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

