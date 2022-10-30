Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 4,004 Shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Ignyte Acquisition worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 52.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 3.8% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 13.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

Ignyte Acquisition Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Ignyte Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Ignyte Acquisition Profile

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.