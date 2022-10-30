Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

