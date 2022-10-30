Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 73,149 Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.