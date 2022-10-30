Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.22% of Greif worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Greif by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:GEF opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,313,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,017,284.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Greif news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $228,751.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,313,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,017,284.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,271 shares of company stock worth $4,432,319. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Greif Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.