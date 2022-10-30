Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $7,875,000. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 993.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.