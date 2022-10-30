Candriam S.C.A. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,961 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

