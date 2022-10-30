Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 66,085 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,085 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $240.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

