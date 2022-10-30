Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Ashland worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ashland by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

NYSE:ASH opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

