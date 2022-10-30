Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 124.86%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

