Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 207 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,858 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,412,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.