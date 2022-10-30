Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 276 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $121.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

