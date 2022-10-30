Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Acuity Brands worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Acuity Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $184.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.13. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

