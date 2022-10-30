Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $19,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IDA opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.