Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 719 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Oshkosh Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.