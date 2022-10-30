Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $147.25. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

