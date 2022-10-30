The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 33,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.