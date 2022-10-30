Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Perrigo worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Perrigo by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Perrigo by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 243,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Perrigo by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,311,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 752,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $40.72 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

