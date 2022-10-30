Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires New Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 144,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after buying an additional 214,818 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Shares of ON opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

