Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Motco acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

