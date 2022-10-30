Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.43 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

H&R Block Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

