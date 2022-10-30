Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,247 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $11,497,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,048. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.